Jaya Prada who appeared on Indian Idol 12 recently is making a lot of revelations about the actors of yesteryears including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. The veteran actress revealed how Big B shot the iconic song ‘De De Pyar De’ in Sharaabi with a burnt hand. Read to know the details below.

Jaya has been one of the most popular actresses of her time and enjoyed a massive fan following back then.

Sony TV shared a clip on their official Instagram handle, where Jaya Prada talked about the song ‘De De Pyar De’ and was heard saying, “Gaana jo peppy song hai, iske piche Amitji ka ek kahani hai. Is gaane ke andar jo hai bohut active hona zaruri hai, lekin Amitji is a legend. Unko apne sthithi ka kis tarah advantage lena hai he knows it. Because unke haath mein jo pataakhe se jal haya haath, usko ek style ke naate, unhone jeb mein haath rakh kar, ek kerchief rakh ke haath rakh liya aur woh gaana de de pyar de (There is a story of Amitji behind the peppy song. It is important to be active in this song but Amitji is a legend. He knows how to turn the situation to his advantage. He had burnt his hand with firecrackers but he made it a style and kept the hand, wrapped in a handkerchief, in his pocket while he danced to the song).”

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali who happens to be the host of the show played a fun game with Jaya Prada next where he showed pictures of six actors including Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Rishi Kapoor and asked her to pick one actor for each question he asked.

When asked who was the biggest ‘Kanjoos (stingy)’ out of all the six actors, the veteran actress ponders for a bit and says, “Khaamosh!” and everyone bursts into laughter. Haha!

What are your thoughts on Jaya Prada revealing the backstory of the ‘De De Pyar De’ song? Tell us in the comments below.

