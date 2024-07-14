Whether you’re into heartfelt dramas or mind-bending mysteries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Grab your snacks and settle in for a week of binge-watching!

1. Sunny

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Release Date: July 10

Sunny follows Suzie Sakamoto, a middle-aged woman, whose peaceful life turns upside down after her son and husband disappear in a plane crash. As she seeks to uncover the truth behind the incident an enigmatic man arrives at her door with a robot named Sunny claiming it was created by her husband. The trailer released reveals a flashback where Suzie questions her husband about his secrets. What was he hiding? Can Suzie unravel the mystery behind her family’s fate?

2. Sausage Party: Foodtopia

Streaming on: Prime Video

Release Date: July 11

Recall the 2016 adult animated film Sausage Party? This comedy was a huge hit and gained significant attention. Now after 8 years, the sequel, Sausage Party: Foodtopia has arrived, and fans are buzzing with excitement. The new installment is crafted by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldbergand Conrad Vernon. So, you can join a hilarious animated adventure in Sausage Party: Foodtopia, where food items come to life in a bustling market. Watch sausages, veggies and condiments embark on a comedic quest full of laughs.

3. Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: July 11

The epic saga continues as legendary warriors seek honor and glory in the world of Norse mythology. Expect epic battles, strategic alliances and hidden secrets in Vikings: Valhalla. Vikings: Valhalla season 1 premiered in 2021. This fictional series, set in the early 11th century explores the escalating tensions between the Vikings and the English. Legendary heroes drawn from Norse mythology rise to defend their beliefs, territories, and legacies. Their battles and victories significantly impact history, merging myth and reality in a grand tale of bravery and conflict.

4. 36 Days

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Release Date: July 12

Experience suspense in 36 Days as a mysterious event shakes a small town, uncovering long-buried secrets. SonyLIV keeps you on edge with this gripping thriller.This Vishal Furia directorial is a crime thriller that takes you through a twisted maze of lies. The star cast of 36 Days includes Neha Sharma, Shruti Seth, Sharib Hashmi, Purab Kohli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sushant Divgikar.

5. Dr. Death Season 2

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: July 12

Based on the life of Benita Alexander, a NBC producer, Dr. Death 2 explores her relationship with Dr. Paolo Macchiarini whom she collaborated with on a Dateline story. They fell in love despite him being married, and she later discovered he had deceived her in various ways. Macchiarini falsely claimed to be a renowned surgeon including being a personal surgeon to the Pope and celebrities. Following the deaths of several patients, investigations revealed Macchiarini’s involvement in research fraud and document forgery. Although he faced accusations of medical manslaughter he was not formally tried, though his actions were deemed reckless. The cast includes Édgar Ramírez as Paolo Macchiarini, Luke Kirby as Dr. Nathan Gamelli, Gustaf Hammarsten as Dr. Anders Svensson, Mandy Moore as Benita Alexander, Greg Hildreth as Luke, Ashley Madekwe as Dr. Ana Lasbrey and Celestina Harris as Lizzi among others.

6. Pill

Streaming on: JioCinema

Release Date: July 12

Director Raj Kumar Gupta has made his debut in the OTT space with a web series titled Pill featuring Ritiesh Deshmukh in the lead role. The series explores the unethical practices prevalent in the pharmaceutical industry covering aspects from pill production to its consumption. It sheds light on corrupt doctors, politicians, pharmaceutical representatives and large pharmaceutical corporations. This series will also mark Ritiesh Deshmukh’s debut in the OTT platform.

