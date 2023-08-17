Actor Purab Kohli, who made his debut in the 1998 TV show ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, said he was very confused before taking up this show and did not want to do the show.

Purab has had a very commendable journey in the Entertainment Industry. From TV shows to VJ to films and now even OTT, he has done it all.

The actor, who is now settled in London, opened up about his 25 years of experience and much more.

Talking about what he enjoyed the most in the last 25 years of working, he said: “I enjoyed all the experiences because whatever work I have done I wanted to do it. Actually I did not want to do ‘Hip Hip Hurray‘. I was very confused about being a part of a television show. I wanted to become a pilot then. But when I went for an audition and found my co-actors there, I saw all of them were young like me and then I realised it would be fun to do that show and that is the reason I took that project.”

“From there, we were sent to audition at Channel V and I was selected to be their VJ. I enjoyed that role for 8 years. At that time, everyone had this notion that VJ’s can not act and I broke that stereotype. Post that I did some really good films. So I have enjoyed everything I have done in my career so far.”

The actor was last seen in the film ‘Blind’ which premiered on Jio Cinema on July 7.

The film also featured Sonam Kapoor and Vinay Pathak.

