Dharmendra and Hema Malini have often grabbed headlines owing to some problems in their married life. We often come across throwback stories about the couple when they fell in love and got married and even about their kids. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Dharmendra refused Hema from posing with a few actors. However, here’s how the actress had reacted to the same.

Reportedly, the veteran couple fell in love with each other while the actor was married to Prakash Kaur with him, he’s parenting Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. On the other hand, Hema and Dharmendra are parenting Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Scroll down for details.

In 1976, Dharmendra and Hema Malini had appeared for a joint interview for Stardust, where she had revealed that they start their day with fights. She told the magazine, “We start each day with a fight. We are fighting all the time. It is he who normally gives in and then we make up. Early in the morning when he comes to see me, he asks, ‘why do you have a long face today and why are you spoiling my mood early in the morning?’ As if I can help it, I am born with a face like this. Then we fight.”

However, the veteran actor had further revealed that he objects Hema from posing with a few heroes. Dharmendra said, “I object to certain… poses… with the other heroes, you know.” Replying to which the Dream Girl had said, “As if I can’t object! So many times I have caught him in all kinds of pictures with all kinds of people. And he said, ‘It was only for the picture, there was nothing real in it’.”

Dharmendra had concluded saying, “I am scared of what will happen to me if we ever part.” To which Hema Malini promptly replied, “I will never let anyone break this. From my side, at least, it is forever.”

