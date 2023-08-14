Ananya Panday is a star kid who has been on the constant radar of trolls for her nepotistic links. The actress, who is Chunky Panday’s daughter and very close to Shah Rukh Khan‘s family, being his daughter Suhana Khan’s best friend has always been attacked for just being born with a privilege. A privelege she has never been seen misusing. She is well-behaved in the media and tries to earn a well-deserved space for herself.

But alas, nothing helps the actress who gets trolled every day for one or the other thing. Ananya Panday is currently promoting her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana, and a video of the actress has gone viral on the internet where actor Manjot Singh is standing next to Ayushmann while Ananya Panday does not get to stand in the middle. She walks off after some time, and Manjot can be seen visibly uncomfortable.

The video was shared on Reddit, and the Redditors planted a theory that Ananya Panday was upset about standing next to Manjot, not Ayushmann. Hence she walked off in haste! Manjot is seen making a distance from Ayushmann as Ananya walks off, and then Ayushmann Khurrana is seen comforting his co-star. Netizens had brutal reactions to the video.

A user wrote, “In a world full of Ananyas, be an Ayushmann.” Another comment read, “She left because she was the odd man out, being the only one who had to struggle really hard for her success. Ayushmann and Manjot had it easy.” A third attack said, “Nepo babies are the rudest of them all, and then they get hyper when they get trolled for their performances.” Another comment read, “This is very bad!”

A sarcastic dig read, “Struggle Pandey didn’t like the light probably..” A comment pointed out, “As soon as she left, Manjot felt so awkward that he subconsciously made some distance with Ayushman Good for him that Ayushmann is so respectful and chill.” A troll targetting Ananya Panday wrote, “Arre Ananya itna struggle karne ke baad thak gayi hogi.:

However, some people felt that others are reading too much between the line without context and defended the actress. Some pointed out how there was a lot of wind while others shared a link to the video where the actress returned with sunglasses. A comment read, “I feel like she’s not that bitchy. she might be off camera but in front of the paps, she has always acted very politely with fans and everyone.” Another comment read, “Tbh I don’t think so. She’d be rlly mean if she did that. Ayushman is a gem for putting his arm around him tho.” A comment, probably from an Ananya fan, was rude to Manjot and wrote, “Even I would leave …wtf in this world is that guy wearing….clowned up as hell!”

In fact, users even made an effort to put the whole video since the edited clip seemed too irrelevant to judge the young actress who got the unnecessary bashing, like most of the times. A user pointed out, “Sure. Take a 5 second clip, without any real context and make assumptions. That’s the world we live in.” Another user clarified, “Someone posted the entire video, she goes to get her shades because the wind made her hair go into her eyes. As simple as that.”

You can watch the video here, which was shared on a Reddit thread, BollyBlindsNGossips and is now going viral.

