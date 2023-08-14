Composed by the musical maestro Anirudh, Jawan’s New Song ‘Chaleya’ boasts of soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song brings back the timeless magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh’s collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers.

This heartfelt melody marks the triumphant return of romance, featuring the King of Romance himself. Paired together for the first time, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara bring forth a fresh and electrifying camaraderie that ignites the screen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Choreographed by the inimitable Farah Khan the song has her signature style infusing it with grace and elegance that complements the heartfelt lyrics penned by the very popular lyricist Kumaar, who has a string of latest hits to his credit. Earlier, Jawan’s Zinda Banda grabbed a lot of attention and was loved by audience.

Now Chaleya has Arijit Singh’s emotive rendition that adds an extra layer of emotion to SRK‘s portrayal of love, as Nayanthara’s exquisite voice is beautifully delivered by Shilpa Rao. The song captures the essence of the heart’s deepest desires, celebrating the power of love in its purest form

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar! #Chaleya Song Out Now! https://t.co/onXoJ8BXC1#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/geDVABNDx4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2023

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Rs 5000 Paycheck As His First Salary Jumped 30 Times Higher In Few Minutes As He Signed Two More Films On The Same Day With A Hike Of 2600% As His Fees

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News