Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been creating a havoc in the country. But the film has now created an uproar in Pakistan as well. Reports suggested that viral dialogue from the film – “Aadha Pakistan Khali Ho Jaayega” has been a part of significant discussion for Pakistani media. People have been discussing if the dialogue is valid and it it holds any truth.

Interestingly even this dialogue got supporters in the neighbouring country. Some wanted to come to India, and some confessed that indeed Pakistanis have left the country for good and settled in India. However, there were many who had a brutal reaction towards the dialogue and the film in general.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pakistan’s famous media house, The Dawn, did a report on Gadar 2’s dialogue and shared a video about what the Pakistanis think of Sunny Deol’s claim on-screen. The dialogue said, “Agar yahan ke logon ko dobara mauka mile na Hindustan mein basne ka to aadha Pakistan khaali ho jaayega. Katora lekar ghoomoge, bheekh bhi nahi milegi.” Reporters from The Dawn asked Pakistani citizens about their views on the dialogue.

Some were charged and said, “Sunny Deol mere saamne aa gaya, haqeeqat me, main dekh lunga iske baazuon mein kitna dam hai. Army to chhodo Pakistan Army to door ki baat hai.” Another Pakistani citizen reacted, “jitni hamari jung hui hain, inme aksar mein hum jeete hain.” A third man said, “Agar Pakistani ka ek fauji udhar chala jaaye to unke paas hilne ki himmat nahi hoti hai.” Another man said, “Hum jis tarah ke bhi hain, hamare andar itna jazbaa hai ki agar hum laakhon mein bhi hon to bhi unka muh-tod jawaab de sakte hain!” Another Pakistani reacted, “1000 Hindustani Se Ek Pakistani Akela Takra Sakta Hai”

However there were citizens who honestly accepted the flaws of their nation and agreed to Sunny Paaji’s dialogue. A young man said, “Aajkal jo Pakistan ke haalat hain, I think main Israel aur Afghanistan ke alawa kahin bhi jaana pasand karunga. India ka economical status zaahir hai humse better hai. Another Pakistani reacted, “Bilkul chale jaayenge Pakistan. Log chale hi gaye hain, wahan kamaane ke liye. Yahan to log bhookhe mar rahe hain.”

Even an anchor on the news channel is seen blasting India and Gadar 2 for tall claims. The anchor says, “Ye jo kabhi ghus kar maarte hain, kabhi gadar machate hain, kabhi tiger ban jaate, kahin LOC par bhaduri ke jhande gaad dete hain, kahin bagair Visa-Passport ke yun hi Pakistan mein ghus aate hain…” A senior man is said saying, “Hume gussa aana chahiye, aisi baaton par. Hume gussa nahi aata, hum haste hain.”

The entire video was shared on The Dawn’s Youtube channel, and you can watch it here.

What are your thoughts on the pumped-up dialogues regarding Pakistan in the film? Let us know your opinions in the comment section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Suniel Shetty Said “There Was A Little Bit Of Tension I Had With…” Talking About His Sour Relationship With Akshay Kumar’s Manager

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News