Now Gadar 2 is setting some serious records. While its first-day collections were in Top-10 biggest ever, it was placed at the ninth position while being ahead of mainly Adipurush. Otherwise, films like Pathaan, KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi), War, Thugs of Hindostan, Happy New Year, Bharat, Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo were all ahead of it.

Well, now that the Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma film has run riot at the box office right through the weekend, something that many other big openers couldn’t really do after the first day, Gadar 2 has done it. The movie has moved way up in the charts. The film’s weekend has entered the Top-3 and, in the process, has left behind even Baahubali – The Conclusion. In fact, it’s next only to the opening weekend of another Hindi dubbed south release KGF – Chapter 2, and incidentally, both of these scores have come on a regular weekend with no holiday support.

This is how the biggest opening weekend/first three days collections of the record makers look like:

Pathaan – 161 crores

KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 143.64 crores

Gadar 2 – 135.18 crores *

* Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 128 crores

Brahmastra – 122 crores

Sanju – 120.06 crores

Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores

Happy New Year – 108.86 crores

Dhoom: 3 – 107.61 crores

Dangal – 107.01 crores

The numbers that Gadar 2 would be challenging now are for the entire first-week numbers. Pathaan had a Republic Day advantage that fell before the regular weekend, and that set the stage. On the other hand, Gadar 2 has an Independence Day holiday which would be its fifth day. As for KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi), it kept running without any holiday support. Eventually, Gadar 2 will go past the Yash starrer for sure, though would be behind Pathaan after the first week is through.

