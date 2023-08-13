When OMG 2 released on Friday and managed a double digit score for itself, it was a mini win there and then since no one was really sure about that happening. The second win was good all around reports that started coming in where the general sentiment was that instead of ‘adults only’ certificate, the film should have got UA certificate at least. Thirdly, the word of mouth is pretty good for the film with nothing negative about it whatsoever. That has resulted in additional hype being created rather organically.

That’s the reason why the film grew really well on Saturday to bring in 15.30 crores more, which is almost 50% jump when compared to Friday. This is one of those content films led by a very reliable actor (Pankaj Tripathi) with a superstar presence (Akshay Kumar) and a credible talent alongside (Yami Gautam), and all of this is ensuring that it takes the kind of route which such genre needs to take. Hence, a growth like this in the post pandemic world is music to ears and today, it’s more about the capacity issue than anything else which will come the film’s way.

In fact while it’s a given that 18 crores mark would be crossed today, there is an outside chance of 20 crores mark being reached as well. If that indeed turns out to be the case then it would be a rare A certificate film to score this high as only Satyameva Jayate had managed such numbers in its first day and that too five years ago on Independence Day release.

The total collections on Day 2 rise to 25.56 crores. Amit Rai directed OMG 2 is having a good run for sure and one now waits to see how big does it become in its lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

