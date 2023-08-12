It was a fair Friday for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as 2.35 crores came in. Ideally, anything over 3 crores would have been really good but then the film had collected 3.20 crores on Thursday, which was the biggest weekday since Wednesday was 3.90 crores. That had reduced the chances for the film to top the 3 crores mark on Friday. Hence, it was all about how much further ahead of 2 crores would it collect then.

Furthermore, apart from Gadar 2 which was anyways turning out to be a huge competition even at the multiplexes, what ended up emerging as a formidable force as well was OMG 2. The film started trending better and better in the week gone by due to which even at limited showcasing, it ended up having good collections. As a result of that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was impacted as well.

The Karan Johar film has now collected 123.13 crores and while in the last couple of weeks the Saturday growth has been quite impressive, it has to be seen whether this happens today as well due to aforementioned factors. Chances are that it will happen and the 4 crores mark would be reached. If that indeed turns out to be the case then the film will be well on track for its 150 crores+ lifetime.

