OMG 2 had taken a good start at the box office. This is a relief not just for Akshay Kumar and everyone associated with the film but also industry and trade in general because it was really required that the film pulls through. Akshay Kumar needed a film to work at the box office as after Sooryavanshi, things were not really falling in place for him. On the other hand since there was a huge competition in the form of Gadar 2, one wondered how will OMG 2 end up standing up for itself.

Well, it’s more than just a respectable start for OMG 2, what with a double digit mark been hit. It was predicted in this column that a start of 7-9 crores was on the cards but the film has managed to go one up over that, which is good news indeed. A start of 10.26 crores is really good for the film which has a very unique subject of sex education at the core of it. Moreover, it’s an A certificate film which is actually ironic because this one should instead be a mandatory watch for all the kids.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stage is now set for the film to grow further and that would result in bountiful collections for the first five days, especially the Independence Day holiday. Pankaj Tripathi has now scored a big opening in a film where he appears in every scene, which is a huge feat indeed. As for director Amit Rai, he has made a noble film with a lot of sensitivity and that will draw crowds for it over a period of time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Sunny Deol Starrer Heading For A Blockbuster Start By Coming Closer To Jailer’s 18.50 Cr, Akshay Kumar’s Film Finds Some Momentum!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News