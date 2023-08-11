The day is finally here when 2 very important films have been released and the 3rd one which was supposed to finish this three-way clash is sitting somewhere in the corner with a box of popcorn. Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 box office day 1 is about to end and it has created a mayhem at ticket windows.

Sunny Deol coming back with the sequel to a true-blue Blockbuster from 2001 was expected to rake in many buyers owing to the nostalgia attached to it. But, it has not only surpassed expectations but also has shattered records bringing in huge numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, on the other hand, has faced a difficult journey to get here finally seeing the release on the promised date despite getting 27 modifications from the CBFC. Everyone knew its growth will heavily depend on the WOM (word of mouth) and that’s what the team is aiming at.

As per the early trends, Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma’s film has earned in the bombastic range of 39-41 crore on day 1. This is magnificently humongous even for all the sky-high hopes we had from this project. Serving hot to the single screen theatres, Gadar 2 is making the most of massy centres letting OMG 2 bring in some value from the multiplexes.

Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar led OMG 2 has opened to decent numbers as well. Despite the Gadar 2 storm and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s steady hold, this film has managed to earn in the range of 9-11 crore on day 1.

In Koimoi’s OMG 2 movie review, we concluded that “This Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar film is brilliant as the ‘must-talk-about’ concept which tries to achieve things conveniently.” Gadar 2 movie review mentioned, “This Sunny Deol film is a blatant misuse of fans’ emotions taking it for granted to deliver such a horrendous product hoping it’ll work only based on nostalgic factors.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Sunny Deol Starrer Heading For A Blockbuster Start By Coming Closer To Jailer’s 18.50 Cr, Akshay Kumar’s Film Finds Some Momentum!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News