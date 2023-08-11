Superstar Rajinikanth is back with a bang with his latest Jailer since the film is performing exceptionally well at the domestic box-office after recording the third biggest opening of 2023 after Adipurush and Pathaan. While Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 were also released on the same day, it appears Rajinikanth’s stardom is not fading any time soon. Scroll down to know the details.

While movie lovers are enjoying Rajinikanth’s new presentation, the actor is also facing competition from the south in the form of Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar. The clash of the South titans has made the box-office war more interesting as both Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi enjoy a massive fan base down south.

A Twitter post led to a debate between Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi fans as it shed light on the premium final figures of Jailer and Bholaa Shankar in USA. According to the social media post, Rajinikanth’s Jailer is way ahead of Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar. If the figures are to be believed, Jailed in the USA has raked in $948,646 which adds up to Rs.7.85 crore whereas, Bholaa Shankar could only manage to earn $313,804 which in Indian rupees adds up to Rs.2.59 crore. Also we must tell you Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer has been creating too much hype for quite some time. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi, who is often dubbed as Mega Star of Telugu cinema, failed to create any hype for his new flick.

Take a look at the figures:

The USA box-office war between Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi led to a debate on social media. One user stated, “Any time Rajini is greater than chiru.” Another shared, “Kamal and Rajini played their age in Vikram and Jailer. The reception has been extraordinary for them. Is it time for Megastar Chiranjeevi to stop dancing and romancing?”

The next one posted, “Chiranjeevi is not doing films like rajini sir and Kamal sir he just spending his remaining time for his fans who become directors and producers.” And, another claimed, “True Tamil are worst as rajini mv is getting avg talk now they shifted towards tollywood and targeting megastar chiranjeevi.”

An individual asserted, “Don’t compare #Chiranjeevi with anyone. ask kamal who is chiranjeevi?? He would say he is both kamal nd Rajini together with swag+acting…he is the one who blessed Ajith for his first movie.”

And, one concluded, “Tamil people didn’t abuse or troll Rajini for Annathe or Darbar. But Chiranjeevi is the only actor in India who gets trolled for all his movies. Telugu people are leeches.”

What do you feel about the entire situation? Reach out to us, and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

