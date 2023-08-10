It was yet another day of almost 4 crores for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as 3.90 crores more came in. It has been one consistent run for the film which has been in the vicinity of 4 crores mark right from Monday onwards and the kind of hold which is being seen is indeed heartening.

One just hopes that the collections are around the same mark today as well. Thankfully, none of the two biggies Gadar 2 or OMG 2 are arriving on Thursday because if that had happened then Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani would have been impacted by a crore or so. However, for now there is going to be an open run for the entire week for the Karan Johar film. Yes, there is Rajinikanth’s Jailer releasing today but then in Hindi it’s seeing a minuscule release and the Tamil version will have zero impact on the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer.

The film has now accumulated 117.58 crores and it will now cross 121 crores by the time the second week is through. The big day would be tomorrow for the film and if it manages to top the 3 crores mark despite competition from the biggies then it would be game on for the entire week ahead as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

