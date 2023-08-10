Rajinikanth has proven his supremacy at the box office like a boss! Yes, his upcoming Jailer is finally out in theatres and it has taken a flying start all. As the superstar returns after a gap, fans have gone crazy and we can witness several houseful boards. As expected, the advance booking for day 1 has ended on a superb note and below is all you need to know!

Directed by Nelson, the biggie has already amassed the highest advance booking collection for the opening day of a Tamil film in 2023. It has gone past Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu (11.49 crores gross). So, one thing is for sure it is set to become the biggest Kollywood opener of the year and that too despite early morning shows.

Coming to advance booking for day 1, it is learnt that Jailer closed its opening day ticket sales by amassing a humongous 18.50 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) all across the country. That’s really crazy response and the film is all set to register one of the biggest Indian openings of 2023.

Already out in theatres, Jailer is witnessing crazy scenes in Tamil Nadu as fans are going bonkers over the entry scene of Rajinikanth. The big film is no less than an event for fans as the actor has returned after two years. He was last seen in 2021’s Annaatthe.

Globally, Jailer is set to be the third biggest Indian opener of 2023 after Adipurush (140 crores gross) and Pathaan (106 crores gross).

