We’re just a day away from witnessing the euphoria at the Indian box office. Yes, the clash of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 hits theatres tomorrow, and it’s going to be a huge day. On the one side, Sunny Deol’s comeback film is smashing it out of the park, while on the other side, the bad run for Akshay Kumar continues. Let’s check out the status of advance booking for day 1!

Directed by Anil Sharma, the Gadar sequel has surprised one and all by generating tremendous buzz all across the country. The mass entertainer is causing mayhem in single screens, but that’s not it; even national cinema chains have joined the party in a big way. But speaking of its competitor, things are not looking good for Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-led OMG sequel.

As per the latest update coming in, Gadar 2 has hit the milestone of 10 crores and the current advance booking collection for day 1 stands at a whopping 10.11 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). In the last 24 hours alone, the film has sold 1.10 lakh tickets all across the country, and that explains the craze this monster is enjoying.

Speaking about OMG 2, the film continues to struggle, and it seems that it won’t even hit the 2 crore mark. As of now, the OMG sequel has sold tickets worth 1.72 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) all across the country. The day 1 advance booking is moving ahead at a snail’s pace, and it’s clear that the film entirely depends on the walk-in audience.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

