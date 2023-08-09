Karan Johar’s directorial comeback has been the talk of the town ever since it hit the screen on July 28. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the leads, the film will complete a two-week run at the ticket window on this Friday. After enjoying almost two weeks without any disturbance, it has last few days to mint as much money as it can before OH My God 2 and Gadar 2 will arrive to take the box office by storm.

This Friday, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer is all set to face a massive box-office clash with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam’s OMG 2. Here’s how much it has earned on Day 13. Scroll down for details.

As per the early trends flowing in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has maintained the momentum. Reportedly, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has garnered 3.50-4.50 crore* at the box office. With the latest number the total collections now stand at 117.18-118.18 crore* For the unversed, the film collected Rs 113.63 crore till yesterday, i.e, within 12 days of its release.

Helmed by KJo and backed by his Dharma Productions, the film stars an ensemble cast of veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in the pivotal roles. The film has been garnering positive from the audience and critics and fans have been showering all the love on the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani crossed the 50 crore mark and garnered Rs 52.92 within 4 days of its release, followed by touching another milestone of 100 crore on its first Monday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

