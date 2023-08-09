If there’s one power couple that everyone is obsessed with, it would be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Over the years, we have seen them together in multiple Hindi films, and their on-screen chemistry is incredible and will keep you wanting for more. On to the series of new events, fans have been reacting to Ranveer and Deepika’s picture together and whether or not they could do Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Mr & Mrs Smith’s Hindi remake, and the reactions are worth reading. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most famous and successful couples in Bollywood. They never miss an opportunity to make heads turn among fans with their public appearances and recently, the two walked hand-in-hand after watching the actor’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, which is getting tremendous love from fans and critics.

Now talking about the latest scoop, the Reddit page Bolly Blinds N Gossip took to their page and shared Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s picture with a caption that read, “Not a fan of either, but they would absolutely slay in the Bollywood remake of Mr and Mrs Smith! That film is begging for a glam, slick and s*xy Bolly remake.”

In no time, fans also started reacting to it, and a user commented, “They absolutely would but bollywood doesnt make sleek films without adding fifty thousand extra things to it.”

Another user commented, “They would be perfect for this.”

A third commented, “Don’t get me wrong but Deepika is more stunning than Ranveer when it comes to on screen personality, they should choose some other actor with certain grandeur.”

What do you think about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as Mr & Mrs Smith Hindi remake? Tell us in the comments below.

