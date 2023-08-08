We’re just three days away from witnessing a big box office clash between Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. To everyone’s surprise, Sunny’s comeback is enjoying unprecedented buzz, and it is set to perform much beyond expectations on its day 1. Let’s see where it could stand in the biggest Indian openers of 2023, topped by Prabhas’ Adipurush.

The hype of the Gadar sequel is reaching new heights with each passing day, and it has left box office enthusiasts, trade experts in shock. The euphoria of Tara Singh is set for an explosion, something which was not even predicted in dreams. From 15 crores initially to as high as 40 crores for the opening day, Sunny’s mass entertainer has witnessed a humongous escalation in buzz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few days back, Gadar 2 was in a position of taking a start of 25 crores or more. But as of now, there are even chances of going beyond 40 crores on day 1. It’s simply unbelievable, and the film is now set to place itself among the highest openers of this year. Of course, Adipurush’s 89 crores and Pathaan’s 57 crores will be unbeatable due to many reasons, including a clash with OMG 2; still the Sunny Deol starrer of being the third biggest opener of 2023.

Take a look at the highest Indian box office openers of 2023 (nett collection):

Adipurush – 89 crores

Pathaan – 57 crores

Veera Simha Reddy – 34 crores

Bro – 30 crores

Waltair Veerayya – 29.80 crores

Varisu – 28.50 crores

Ponniyin Selvan 2 – 25 crores

Thunivu – 24.60 crores

(please note that Rajinikanth’s Jailer is releasing a day before Gadar 2, and it is expected to make changes in the list)

What do you think? Will Gadar 2 be able to get itself placed at 3rd in the highest Indian openers of 2023? Please share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Jawan Box Office: With 30 More Days Still To Go, Advance Booking For Shah Rukh Khan’s Biggie Starts In USA’s AMC Cinemas & Yes, There’s Even An IMAX Version Listed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News