Half of 2023 is gone, and things haven’t been that good for the Tollywood industry. Known for delivering some smashing hits at the box office in recent years, the current season has seen a few hits along with a lot of misses. Speaking about the top player, it’s Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya gracing the throne with its share collection, leaving Prabhas behind!

The year started with Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. It opened huge at the box office, and even though it crashed sooner than expected, the film managed to avoid the flop tag due to initial big numbers. Just a day later, Waltair Veerayya arrived and turned out to be a much-needed box office comeback for Chiranjeevi. Now, the latest entry is Adipurush, which earned over 100 crore share collection with its Telugu version.

Before we get started, let us inform you that we’ll be taking a look at the top 5 share collections of the Telugu version alone. As per Track Tollywood’s report, Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha. Said to be one of the best thrillers to come from the Tollywood industry, the film fetched a good response at the Indian box office as it ended up earning 47 crores share collection.

At 4th is Nani‘s Dasara. The film released amid a lot of anticipation. However, after a big start, it slowed down at the Indian box office. It ended up collecting 62 crores share collection from the Telugu version. Balayya’s Veera Simha Reddy is at the 3rd spot with a share collection of 74 crores. Prabhas’ Adipurush is in 2nd position, and despite so much negativity, it ended up making a share of 107 crores in Telugu.

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja‘s Waltair Veerayya is at the top spot with a share collection of 129 crores from Telugu. Released in the first month of 2023, the film is still ruling the charts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

