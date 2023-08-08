Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan dropped a new poster of the film recently, starting the countdown to the film, which releases a month from now on September 7. Now, in an exciting update, we have come to know that advance booking for the SRK film has already commenced in the US. Directed by Atlee, the film is releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Now advance bookings are open on a cinema chain in the US with English subtitles.

Reports suggest that AMC, one of the biggest cinema chains of The United States of America has opened the advance booking for Jawan in 2D and IMAX Formats. The website is currently offering tickets to four shows of Jawan in Hindi along with English subtitles and fans are already excited with the update.

Jawan releases on September 7 and the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nayanthara in supporting roles. The film is a masala entertainer and is expected to bring back the magic of the action avatar of King Khan.

A report in the Times of India suggests that the makers of Jawan are targetting around 1000 screens for the film in the US circuit. Buzz suggests that the 2-hour 45-minute film might go on a rampage with such a great number of shows, and with the ticket window already up, all seems in favour of the superstar after nailing the overseas figures with his previous release Pathaan.

Earlier, even ‘film critic’ KRK, who generally isn’t pleased with anything the industry offers, predicted great numbers for the SRK film. After conducting a survey, he affirmed, ““Survey result:- This Voting trend is proof that now no use to talk about @iamsrk! He has gone miles ahead than all other actors. Now Other actors can’t catch him in this life. #Jawan can get an opening of ₹75Cr in India and ₹125Cr in the world. It’s huge and very huge!”

After Jawan’s prevue, there has been strong buzz about the film ready to break previous records of Pathaan with great box office numbers. For the unversed, Shah Rukh made a smashing comeback after four years with Pathaan. The film took a historic opening by clocking 57 crores at the Indian box office to become the biggest Hindi opener ever. We guess its time for Jawan to rock the Box Office again!

