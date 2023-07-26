Oh My God sequel aka OMG 2, has been making noise for some wrong reasons ever since its announcement. Fans were upset when they learnt Paresh Rawal would not reprise his iconic character. Akshay Kumar is now leading the film along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. But the Censor Board not green lighting the film so close to release has left the makers in turmoil. And it looks like KRK is enjoying their crisis. Scroll below for more details!

It was just yesterday that Koimoi exclusively revealed how the producers wanted to release OMG 2 on digital platforms. They even received a lucrative offer of 90 crores from JioCinema, but Akshay Kumar requested that the film be released in theatres. Now, the film is stuck with the Censor Board, and the creators are in deep regret.

OMG 2 is slated for a theatrical release on 11th August 2023. Reacting to the whole fiasco, KRK wrote on Twitter, “Only 15 days left to release film #OMG2 and censor board is not showing any sign to give certificate. कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि सरकार ने Akshay Kumar को भाव देना बंद कर दिया है! क्योंकि सरकार को लगता है कि Canadian Kumar ज़्यादा फ़ायदा ले रहा है और सरकार को कम मिल रहा है! (Sources claim that the government has stopped responding to Akshay because they feel he’s been enjoying too much advantage of their power).”

In another tweet, KRK mocked Akshay Kumar’s latest tweet on Kargil Vijay Diwas. He tweeted, “Bhai Sahab @akshaykumar , Canada Ki army Bhi Kargil war main Ladi thi? Mujhe Toh Aaj Hi Pata Chala. Thanks for the information bro!”

Take a look at his tweets below:

Only 15days left to release film #OMG2 and censor board is not showing any sign to give certificate. कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि सरकार ने Akshay Kumar को भाव देना बंद कर दिया है! क्योंकि सरकार को लगता है कि Canadian Kumar ज़्यादा फ़ायदा ले रहा है और सरकार को कम मिल रहा है! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2023

Bhai Sahab @akshaykumar, Canada Ki army Bhi Kargil war main Ladi thi? Mujhe Toh Aaj Hi Pata Chala. Thanks for the information bro! https://t.co/rdCoevidr1 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 26, 2023

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5 and Hera Pheri 3, amongst others, in the pipeline.

