Suniel Shetty is one of the legendary actors in the Hindi film industry who carved his own path in action dramas and proved his worth as an actor. However, his film Hera Pheri along with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, has been one of the cult classics ever made in Bollywood. Now, after a lot of speculations and controversies, finally, the third instalment of the franchise is rolling and here’s what Suniel Shetty has to share. Keep on reading to know what he talked about in the interview.

There were reports that Akshay Kumar won’t reprise his role as Raju in Hera Pheri 3 and that Kartik Aaryan is supposed to replace him. But it was Mr Shetty who was always very hopeful that if the third instalment rolled out on the shooting floors, it would be with them three only.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Suniel Shetty shared how he has been feeling about getting back to the OG star cast of Hera Pheri and said, “When we all got together for the shoot, it didn’t feel like so many years have gone by. It’s an amazing feeling to have Akki (Akshay Kumar) back in the franchise. For me, Hera Pheri will always be about Babu bhaiya (Paresh Rawal), Raju (Akshay) and Shyam (Suniel) – in that order, and it works best in that order. There have been a lot of speculations, but we are all aware of what the script is. The new Hera Pheri is going to be emotional and funny, which was also the beauty of the first film. It had very strong emotions of the common man and their struggles. I strongly believe that the new Hera Pheri will work only if the emotions are right.”

When Suniel Shetty was asked about Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar fiasco, he said, “I have always said that Kartik Aaryan was never taking over Akshay’s role in the film. Kartik is the new kid on the block who is extraordinary, but he cannot replace Akshay Kumar. Raju will always remain Raju, and the audience won’t accept a replacement for him. Meanwhile, Akki wanted to (be a part of the franchise). Whatever transpired between the producer and him, Akki knows, but whenever I had spoken to Akki in the past, I had always told him that this film should be our top priority. He had also agreed saying, ‘Yes, this is a film we should work on’.”

It was reported that Farhad Samji is going to direct Hera Pheri 3 and when asked about that, Suniel responded, “About the director, as long as Farhad is committed to the script, I don’t think there is a problem at all. Today, there is more than one director associated with this film and I say that because the actors are as involved in the project (as the director). None of us are going to make a fool of ourselves with this film. After all, we don’t want the legendary Hera Pheri to be impacted by any mistakes we make in the future. Even if it’s not as good but is remotely close to the original, and we can make a sensible film, we are happy.”

Suniel further confirmed that Sanjay Dutt is also going to be a part of the franchise and shared that everyone is super excited to know that he is on board for the film. He said, “His comic timing and body language will add ek aur chaand to this project. He will take this to another level.”

