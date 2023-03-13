Deepika Padukone representing India at Oscars 2023 as a presenter is a proud moment for all of us. The actress is a calm beauty known for her elegance, and at this year’s Oscars, she pulled off a sexy and classy look. She looked super confident on the stage and was a treat to watch. Now, Kangana Ranaut has come out lauding Deepika and below is all you need to know!

Speaking about the look, Deepika wore an off-the-shoulder jet-black gown, serving old-Hollywood glamour. Her gown featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with a plunging design, draping on the arms, full-length sleeves with attached Opera gloves, a fitted bust, corseted bodice, cinched torso, figure-hugging fitting with a mermaid-style pleated skirt grazing the floor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the stage, Deepika Padukone nailed it with her calm and composed demeanour and looked supremely confident. Praising the actress, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share her thoughts. She wrote, “How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.”

As Kangana Ranaut is known for her brutal potshots at Bollywood, netizens are in disbelief over her praise for Deepika Padukone. One user wrote, “Are you hacked?”. Another one wrote, “Words from THE selfish person who hates to see others’ success. Definitely, I’m dreaming”. Another Twitter user expressed, “Today the sun rises in the west.”

Apart from the above reactions, many other users wholeheartedly praised Kangana Ranaut for lauding Deepika Padukone. One such Twitter user said, “This is so beautiful. Looks like Kangana on her second innings is much more calm, compose and gracious.” Another user wrote, “How Beautiful one woman supporting another woman.”

Take a look at Kangana’s tweet below:

How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best ❤️🇮🇳 https://t.co/KsrADwxrPT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Yo Yo Honey Singh Dances With A Sweeper On The Stage, Netizens Feel It’s Scripted As One Says “2nd Most Scripted Show After IPL”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News