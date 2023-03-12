Sushmita Sen was recently in the headlines after the actress suffered a heart attack, which was followed by an angioplasty. While it has been a while since the actress went through the major health episode, she is back with a bang. Sush walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week after her full recovery, and fans could not stop cheering for her.

After being crowned Miss Universe in 1994, Sush made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak. However, her breakthrough came with the 1999 film Biwi No. 1. The actress was last seen in her crime-thriller web series Aarya.

Sushmita Sen is surely back with a bang after her heart episode. The actress walked the ramp for Anushree Reddy at Lakme Fashion Week in a stunning yellow lehenga. Showstopper Sush’s graceful walk on the ramp left everyone spellbound as the audience could not stop clapping and cheering for her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen herself shared a clip from the event and mentioned how it was “a walk to remember” after her full recovery. In the caption, the actress wrote, “‘Tere Bas Mein Kujh Vi Nahi Ae… Dil Nu Eh Samjhawan…Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom’ A Walk To Remember…I celebrate life…Jhoom!!” She further gave a shoutout to the designer and thanked the audience and media for their love. Watch the video here.

Fans lauded Sen’s commitment and dedication to her work in the comment section. A fan wrote, “You are an inspiration of grace, self-respect and strength,” while another commented, “Ramp was made for you and you were made for ramp.”

A third fan wrote, “How can your heart stop beating God, Dear you are the heartbeat of India,” while a fourth one penned, “Epitome of beauty and grace !!! How much I love you Sush.”

“What a walk what a grace.. what a smile and what a beauty,” wrote another.

Earlier this month, Sushmita Sen shared a happy picture with her father as she informed her fans about her heart episode. The actress wrote, “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart.'”

