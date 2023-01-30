Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on success. After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he’s flooded with film offers. Lately, Kartik enjoys a strong fanbase. However, he also remains on the radar of trolls. Recently, Kartik won the ‘Best Actor’ award at Stardust Awards and netizens were quick to respond.

Kartik who is gearing up for the release of Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon recently won Stardust’s best actor award. The actor shared his picture on Instagram and wrote, “Stardust Best Actor of the year 2022 #BhoolBhulaiyaa Humbled (along with a heart and folded hand emoji).” While his friends from the industry dropped congratulatory comments, there was a set of netizens who went on to brutally troll the actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As soon as the news of Kartik Aaryan winning the best actor trophy reached Reddit, netizens were quick to take a dig at him. A lot of them pointed out the smirk at his face and said that it’s way away from humble. On the other hand, many called him a cringe actor. Netizens are also pointed out that Kartik should have got the award for Freddy not for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor was massively trolled by the netizens as many called him undeserving for the award. Scroll below to read the comments.

A user commented, “I really don’t understand the use of ‘Humbled’ when he is quite opposite of it.”

Another user pointed out his same expressions in all his photos and wrote, “Why Kartik makes the same face in almost in every photo.”

Post the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor constantly gets compared to Akshay Kumar. According to netizens, Akshay is far better than him. A user wrote, “At least Akki gave many classics in his prime.”

Another user took a dig at Kartik for winning the award and wrote, “Award khareedne ka shauk ise bhi chadhne lag gya.”

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan winning the best actor award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Do you agree with netizens? Is it fair to call him undeserving? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such entertainment stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans At Mannat, Deepika Padukone Visits Gaiety Post Historic Box Office Success; Netizens React “Baja Diya Pure Boycott Gang Ka”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News