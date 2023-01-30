Veteran actor Annu Kapoor got discharged on Saturday from Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram hospital where he was admitted on January 26, after he complained of chest discomfort.

After he underwent treatment by the cardiology team, the 66-year-old actor was discharged on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mr Annu Kapoor who was admitted to Sir Ganga ram hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today. He underwent treatment by cardiology team comprising Dr J.P.S. Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr B.S. Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal,” said Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“Annu Kapoor is in a stable condition,” said Dr Jain. The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital on Republic Day after complaint about chest discomfort.

Anuu Kapoor is one of the prominent personalities of Bollywood and has done some note -worthy work. He has hosted popular chat show and he is the brother – in – law of popular actor Om Puri.

For more such entertainment stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Amid Pathaan’s Box Office Roar, Netizens Hail Neha Dhupia’s 19-Year-Old Statement: “Either S*x Sells Or Shah Rukh Khan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News