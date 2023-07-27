Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 has been recently grabbing headlines for its trailer and in the wake of the much-hyped sequel, we turned the pages of film history to land at a chapter where Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director Anil Sharma calculated the box office collection of his film and claimed it to be 5000 crores! Hold your horses we will get to his statement word by word!

The 2001 film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel was a massive hit, and it broke all box office records in India (at that time). A love story set against the backdrop of the Indian independence movement, the film clicked with the audience who sang Ud ja Kaale Kaawa along with the lead character Tara Singh for a long time in the theatres.

Gadar was a success undoubtedly, but director Anil Sharma once pushed the bracket of collections way too far during a press interaction. At an event in 2017, the director who was present to launch his son Utkarsh Sharma’s film talked about his film’s box office economy. FYI, it clashed with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan as well and it is a known fact that when two superstars clash at the Box Office, collections get divided by some percentage. Still, Gadar collected 5000 crores as per Anil Sharma’s calculation.

While talking to the media, Sharma was asked to comment on Baahubali 2‘s box office collection since the film had crossed 1500 crores, an all-time achievement. But to everyone’s surprise, Anil Sharma dismissed Prabhas’ film and said, “Gadar had done a business of Rs 265 crore in 2001 when the ticket rates were Rs 25 only. As per valuation, it is Rs 5,000 crore today, and Bahubali 2 has just reached some Rs 1,500 crore, so no record has been broken.”

Well, this was not all. In another interview in 2013, Anil Sharma was not ready to bring any sequel to Gadar just to spoil the film. As quoted by Indicine, the director, while promoting his film Singh Saab The Great said, “If I remake Gadar today, I can understand it will be very successful. But only for the sake of business, I will not spoil the film because Gadar will be remembered even after 100 years for Sunny Deol and myself.”

Anil Sharma calculated Gadar’s Box Office to be 1000 crore in that interaction. While talking to the media, he said, “So much is talked about box-office numbers these days but it was the first film that crossed 100 crore rupees in 2001, in today’s times it’s a thousand crore film.”

For the unversed, the director is back with Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and his son Utkarsh Sharma. The trailer of the film has already fed the audience with the nostalgia they needed. Hopefully, it also lives up to the expectations of Sunny Paaji’s fans!

