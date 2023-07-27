All three major superstars, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Govinda had starred in the 1991 film Hum. However, in one of the scenes, three of them had a sequence to shoot, which later got cut off from the scene because of Govinda’s irregularity and timing issues. Now, in a recent interview, a renowned stunt director and producer who also worked in the film Hum, Ravi Dewan, spilled beans about Govinda’s lateness and shared his disappointment. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

For the unversed, Ravi is known for his works in popular movies, like Jodhaa Akbar (2008), Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001) and Parindey (1989). Well, while he applauded Amitabh and Rajinikanth for their punctuality, he showed his utter disgust at Govinda’s timing issues.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Ravi Dewan said in Hindi, as quoted in Indian Express, “We used to schedule the shoot whenever all three actors were available. There was a situation when we had to shoot a scene in Ooty with all three actors together. Amitabh ji and Rajinikanth ji were the kind of actors who would arrive on set half hour before their call time, while Govinda would join us after lunch. I have done films which were bankrolled by him but he won’t come on time even for his home productions. He had the issue of timing but we had to manage.”

When Ravi Dewan was asked whether Amitabh Bachchan or Rajinikanth ever reacted to Govinda’s timing issues, he said, “No, never. There was an early morning shot in Hum, featuring all three actors. Amit ji and Rajinikanth ji would be prepared and present on set at the appointed time. However, we waited for Govinda to join us at sunrise for four to five days, but he didn’t turn up on time. I don’t know the reason behind him being late but he was never on time. In the end, we had to drop that scene from the film.”

Did you know about Govinda’s timing issues? Let us know.

