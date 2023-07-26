Amitabh Bachchan has several accolades under his wings for all the right reasons. He is, after all, regarded as the Shahenshah of Bollywood and one of the most legendary actors ever to exist. His stardom is a part of his legacy that has dazzled everyone and will continue to do so after ages. Big B has been active in the industry for decades and adapted to changes brilliantly. From sharing his thoughts on print magazines to penning down his opinions on blogs and on social media, he has done it all.

But sometimes, his words create more stress than one would imagine. It happened once when he shared a post that talked about lingerie and people were perplexed completely.

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on Twitter and always numbers his posts. His tweet marked as T26, he penned down something really surprising that stunned many. He wrote, “T26 -In the English language, why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘p*nties’ plural…” Well, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the curiosity Big B has over the language but it seems that the netizens were quite stunned by it all.

Take A Look:

T26 -In the English language, why is 'bra' singular and 'panties' plural … — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2010

The tweet recently resurfaced on Reddit as well and netizens on the platform as well as on Twitter had a lot to say about the Kaun Banega Crorepati host. Here’s what they commented –

One wrote, “Such tweet doesn’t suit a person of your calibre, you should apologise..”

Another wrote, “LOL! When you dig a person’s Twitter account, you apparently discover more than you bargained for!”

A user said, “Great Q by the Ambassador for the govt’s campaign on girl child protection ‘Beti Bacahoo Beti Padao’”

One user had a proper answer and he wrote, “to answer his question (if he was being serious) – p*nty is the singular form of the word p*nties. bra is the short form of the word brassiere, and bras would be plural. i still can’t believe this is something he tweeted.”

“Guessing, that was his internet teenage phase? Lol”

“Seriously AB Sr deserves “ye koi jagah hai ye baat karne ka” this time.”

“I thought it was some random dude tweeting about this until I saw the name😭 why why why. I would be so embarrassed if my grandpa did this”

“Even drunk Salman won’t tweet something this embarrassing 😭😭”

Let us know what you think of Amitabh Bachchan’s old tweet and for more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

