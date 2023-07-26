Vivek Agnihotri is one of the most esteemed directors in Bollywood, who never shies away from expressing his views on political and social issues. Over the years, the director has given some of the most successful films of Hindi cinema, including The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files, and his upcoming film titled ‘The Vaccine War’ is making headlines and is based on actual events of the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine during the global pandemic in the country. On to the series of new events, Vivek, in a recent interview, has opened up on JNU and labelled himself as ‘Naxal and leftist’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Recently, Vivek announced ‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’, which tells the story of the heartbreaking massacre and mass departure of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. Now discussing his latest interaction, the director opened up about being a former Jawaharlal Nehru University student.

Talking to Firstpost, Vivek Agnihotri said, “My DNA is very different. I am not the kind of person, who can be shaped by institutes. I also went to Harvard. There is a very famous saying that this is the Harvard gate and they say, if a horse goes in a horse will come out. But if an ass goes in an ass will come out.” He further stated that a person’s character is not determined by the institutes they attend, and it is a sign of the institute’s inadequacy if that is the case. He added that institutes should foster critical thinking in minds rather than moulding them in a specific direction.

Vivek Agnihotri also spoke about being a Naxal and said, “The problem with JNU is that it has been brainwashing students. This particular institute is creating certain kinds of students who think opposing everything, just for the sake of it, is cool. Sometimes you need to do good for society and just being a critic just doesn’t help. I have been a Naxal too and a leftist and have very intense politics, but I have learned one thing – it is useless being a critic. You end up as a frustrated person and your contribution to society is nothing.” He also said that after spending enough time in Bollywood and JNU, he can clearly say that neither shaped him in any way.”

What are your thoughts on The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri opening up about being a former JNU student and labelling himself as a naxal? Tell us in the space below.

