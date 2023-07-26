Kangana Ranaut is an acting powerhouse of Bollywood, and her craft has always spoken for herself. Every performance of hers is an excellent work from the actress, and it is hard to point out any mistake in her flawless varied range of characters played on screen. However, along with her acting, it is her statements and reactions which keep her in the headline. Taking a dig at Hrithik Roshan, she once reacted when asked what if she woke up as the Bollywood actor. Read on ahead to find out what she had to say about it!

Kangana and Hrithik have had one of the most ugliest breakup brawls that Bollywood has ever witnessed. They both reportedly started dating in 2014 and did not end on a good note as the whole world got to see the dark side of the relationship. Ever since their breakup, the Tanu Weds Manu actress has been lamenting about her past with the Krrish actor, and once she gave an epic response when asked about him.

Kangana Ranaut was present at the India Today Mind Rocks Delhi event in 2019, and she openly talked about her discreet love affair with Hrithik Roshan. She even described him as the “silly ex”, taking a dig at him. Later, In the conversation, when asked what she would do if she woke up as Hrithik. To which Kangana replied, “I will call Kangana and tell her that I am sorry for what I did.”

To date, Kangana Ranaut never leaves a chance to blast Hrithik Roshan. However, the Krrish actor never addressed the ugly spat directly, as he indirectly mentioned about her. During the promotion of Super 30, the actor said, “What hurt me was that media gave attention to the audacity with which that certain person was indulging in lying and deceit”.

While all that controversy occurred in the past, the actress has been preparing for the biographical historical drama film, Emergency. The film will be based on the Indian Emergency, featuring the actress as former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

Let us know what you think about Kangana Ranaut

