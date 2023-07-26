Salman Khan is one of the most eligible bachelors in B-Town and one of many questions that haunt people there’s this matter of when would he get married, but the actor is living his life to the fullest, dating some of the most beautiful actresses, including Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai. He once shared one of the best pickup lines used on him. Scroll below to get the deets.

Salman is one of the biggest superstars in India, with some smashing blockbusters to his credit. His one special appearance in any movie is enough to get the audiences in the theatres. The actor will soon be seen in YRF’s spy universe movie Tiger 3, and his fans can’t wait enough for that.

The throwback video that we have come across on Instagram has been posted by salmanadorer from an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 4. In the same episode, he confessed in front of host Karan Johar that he is a virgin. During the rapid-fire round, KJo asked the Kick star about the best pickup line a girl has ever used on him. Knowing Karan, he turned that into something double meaning!

When Karan asked Salman Khan what’s the best pickup line anyone has used on him, the actor responded very cheesy and answered, “Chaliye na bohot late ho gaya khana kha lijiye na… Chaliye na do drink hogaye. Khaana khaa lijiye na” Prompting Karan to ask, “And did you go there?” He also said, “But you couldn’t have gone because you’re a virg*n?”

Salman Khan gushingly tried to explain himself and, embarrassed, said, “Karan is getting carried away, Karan ko chutti chahiye…,” as they both crack up. Check out the entire video here:

On the professional front, Salman Khan will soon be seen in Tiger 3, reuniting with Katrina Kaif once again.

