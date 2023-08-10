Gadar 2 Box Office Day 1 (Prediction): Sunny Deol All Set For The Biggest Opening Of His Career With 30+ Crores!

It’s time for the biggest sequel ever to arrive from Bollywood. Biggest, because Sholay, Mughal-e-Azam, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Gadar – Ek Prem Katha are some of the iconic all time blockbusters with maximum footfalls that the industry has seen ever since its inception. However the only film which even dared to have a sequel is Gadar – Ek Prem Katha and now that Gadar 2 is arriving after more than a couple of decades, all eyes are on how big will it eventually turn out to be.

The good part is that entire team has been retained, be it the lead hero Sunny Deol, director Anil Sharma or producer Zee. Not just that as even the leading lady Ameesha Patel is back and also the son Utkarsh Sharma who has grown up now.

That’s not at all as even the actress who played Sunny Deol’s aunt in the original is back. This could well be a record of sorts where the entire team is intact even after 22 years. No wonder, Gadar 2 has managed to form a connect with the audiences in a big way and from one generation to the other, its now changing hands.

Still, one would have expected a start in the range of 10-15 crores at best since Sunny Deol’s last hit was exactly 10 years back when he had done Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013). However all of this is set to change since he would be giving his career’s biggest opening with 30 crores all set to come for Gadar 2.

In fact once the showcasing issues are resolved today then even 35 crores is a possibility. However rest assured, the film is assured of a bountiful five day weekend with the big holiday of Independence Day set to be unimaginable for the box office.

