Sunny Deol’s much-awaited film Gadar 2, which was released on Friday, took a phenomenal opening despite clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Interestingly, his films have long been clashing with Aamir Khan’s starrer since the 90s. Scroll down to know more.

A lot of fans were eager to see it because of the nostalgia linked with Deol’s reappearance as the follow-up to a real Blockbuster from 2001. However, by drawing massive numbers, it has not only surpassed predictions but also broken records.

This is not the first time that Sunny Deol’s film clashed with other films at the box office and emerged victorious. In the past, Deol’s films clashed with Aamir Khan’s films like Ghayal, Raja Hindustani and Lagaan. Now let’s take a look at each film’s business below.

Dil VS Ghayal

Even though the box office collection of Dil surpassed Ghayal’s collection, both films left an impact on the audience. Ghayal managed to earn Rs 17 Crore while Dil collected Rs 20 crore. Despite Dil being the highest grosser in 1990, it was Ghayal that bagged seven Filmfare awards. It is also worth pointing out that A National Film Award – Special Mention also went to Sunny Deol for the Dharmendra-produced movie. Dharmendra also received a National Award in the category of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Raja Hindustani VS Ghatak

Once again Aamir and Sunny locked horns at the box office in 1996. Mr Perfectionist’s Raja Hindustani clashed with Sunny Deol’s Ghatak at the ticket windows. While Raja Hindustani was declared a blockbuster, Ghatak became a Super Hit. Dharmesh Darshan’s film earned Rs 43 crore and Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial earned 16 crore.

Lagaan VS Gadar

Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol locked horns for the third time at the box office with their films Lagaan and Gadar. While Lagaan (Super Hit) earned around Rs 35 crore, Gadar (Blockbuster) collected Rs 76 crore at the ticket windows.

Gadar 2 VS OMG 2

Now a decade later, Gadar 2 has locked horns with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 at the box office. Deol’s film earned 40 crores on opening day while Khiladi Kumar’s film earned 10.26 crores. Looking at the opening day collection, Deol will emerge victorious in the box office race once again. It is also worth pointing out that OMG 2 has also received a positive critical reception and will receive amazing footfall as well. However, Gadar 2 comes with the huge benefit of having a blockbuster prequel and the results would’ve been similar to any film clashing with it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

