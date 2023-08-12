Sunny Deol led Gadar 2 may have opened up to mixed response, but there seems to be little to no effect at the box office so far. The film knocked it out of the park with its opening numbers and turned out to be the fourth biggest opener of 2023. Scroll below for details as Thunivu, Veer Simha Reddy and many others move a step below in the Top 10 list.

Gadar 2 was set for a promising Day 1 with double-digit predictions in advance booking. But things took a whole different turn when the numbers surged to massive 17.73 crores. The spot bookings further helped this Sunny Deol starrer eventually clock a blockbuster opening of 40.10 crores. While there’s a clash with OMG 2, this period action drama is leading the race with a huge margin.

And with those collections, Gadar 2 has placed 4th in the list of Biggest Openers of 2023 across all languages. The list is toppled by Adipurush that collected 89 crores with Pathaan (57 crores) and Jailer (48 crores) following the lead.

Gadar 2 has surpassed Veer Simha Reddy’s 34 crores and pushed it to the fifth spot. Bro (30 crores), Waltair Veerayya (29.80 crores), Varisu (28.50 crores), Ponniyin Selvan II (25 crores) and Thunivu (24.60 crores) respectively are the other 5 in Top 10.

In addition, Gadar 2 has also found a spot in Bollywood’s Top 10 biggest openers of all time. Celebrations indeed are in order.

