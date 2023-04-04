Neha Sharma Gifts Herself A Luxurious Mercedes GLE Worth A Crore – Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has gifted herself a luxurious Mercedes Benz GLE which costs a Rs 1 crore.

Neha took to Twitter, where she shared a glimpse of her new black luxurious car. In the video, the actress is seen breaking a coconut for good luck with her sister Aisha Sharma.

“May we keep working hard and may God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful …#gratitude @aishasharma25,” Neha Sharma wrote as the caption.

Neha Sharma made her acting debut with the Telugu film ‘Chirutha’ in 2007 and her Hindi film debut with ‘Crook’ starring Emraan Hashmi in 2010. She was highly appreciated for ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum’.

May we keep working hard and May God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful ..#gratitude 🙏 @aishasharma25 pic.twitter.com/DnTFho1wa8 — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) April 4, 2023

She was also seen in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Solo’ and ‘Tanhaji’.

Digitally, Neha Sharma was seen in the series ‘Illegal’ in 2020 and has also been part of the short film ‘Kriti’, where she played the titular role.

She will next be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

