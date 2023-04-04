India’s business tycoon Mukesh Ambani knows how to host grand parties, and only he can bring bigwigs from all across the fields under one roof. The recent NMACC was a star-studded event that was not only graced by Bollywood biggies, industrialists, and sports personalities but also by global icons such as Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, Tom Holland, among others. However, today we bring to you a throwback to when Mukesh Ambani left no stone unturned in making his only daughter’s marriage as India’s most lavish wedding and one of the videos of Salman Khan dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song during the wedding festivities has gone viral & netizens were quick to troll him. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Back in 2018, when Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married, the family made sure that it should become one of the most lavish weddings in the country. The sangeet ceremony that happened in Udaipur was attended by many superstars of Bollywood and one of them was Bhaijaan aka Salman Khan. Recently, in a viral video, he can be seen dancing at the sangeet & netizens were quick to take a dig at him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a viral video shared on Instagram, Salman Khan can be seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s popular track Koi Mil Gya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The actor can be seen shaking legs with Anant Ambani and her then Gf( now wife) Radhika Merchant. As soon as the video came to the notice of netizens, they bombarded the comment section and said, ‘Paisa kuch bhi karva sakta hai’ and massively trolled the actor. Check out the comments below:

One the users commented, “Ameer hone ke fayade, Salman Khan tumhari shaadi mai nachega.”

Another wrote, “Bhai paisa ho toh kya kuch nhi ho sakta.”

“Only Ambani can make film with SRK, Salman and Aamir.”

“Paisa bhai paisa, Salman Khan tumhari shaadi mai nachega woh bhi background dancer ban kar.”

Take a look at the video :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙊𝙣𝙡𝙮𝙥𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙧 (@teenomemefr)

Meanwhile, you let us know your thoughts on this viral video? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: “Priyanka Chopra Wasn’t Given Her Due,” Says Filmmaker Apurva Asrani While Blasting Bollywood: “They Portrayed Sushant Singh Rajput As If Had Mental Issues”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News