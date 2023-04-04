Apurva Asrani is a quite popular filmmaker who is mostly known for Satya, Shahid, and City Lights. He had also written Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aligarh, and for 2001’s Snip, he won the National Film Award for Best Editing. However, recently, the filmmaker busted all of Bollywood’s happy bubbles and talked about the ‘dark side’ of the industry. Praised Priyanka Chopra for speaking up against the ill-treatment of the people of Bollywood and shared how late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was wronged in his life.

Taking Priyanka’s side, Apurva shared how Sushant Singh was portrayed as having mental issues. Keep scrolling to read further what he has said.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Apurva Asrani talked about how he had called out a journalist for accusing the late Sushant Singh Rajput of the MeToo movement. Recalling when SSR had a fallout with a big producer and was falsely accused of MeToo, Asrani shared, “When I called out that journalist publicly, the trend of blind items entirely stopped, but I was blacklisted by other journalists who stood in solidarity with their kin. My last web series, a courtroom drama, was not reviewed by any of the ‘senior’ critics. Yet it went on to become a big hit. In fact, it was rated as the 5th most-watched series ever, but none of them has carried this story. The irony is that the blind item journalist now has a high-paying job in the very same production house that Sushant had beef with.”

Going further in the conversation, Apurva Asrani revealed how influential people had targeted Sushant Singh Rajput and said, “Director Abhishek Kapoor has used a very apt term to describe what was done to Sushant. He called it a systematic dismantling of a fragile mind’. It’s where they use the entire system to slowly ignore you, and isolate you. Sushant was snubbed at awards, his last film may have done a whopping 100 crores but it was projected as a flop. He spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues. He was harangued right till the end and the worst part is, we could hardly see the truth. It was made to look like he had plum projects, but had an attitude problem.”

The filmmaker revealed how a similar campaign was run against Priyanka in 2012 and she was cornered. “She had given two big hits – Barfi and Agneepath – in just one year, but the front page of a city newspaper carried a headline saying that no hero wanted to work with her. They weren’t giving her due, and she wasn’t able to grow as an actor and a star.” Priyanka is not the first one to speak against the Bollywood mafias. Talking about several other actors who have faced a similar situation, Asrani shared it happens to “anyone who is outspoken, who refuses to be disrespected, who doesn’t demean themselves by agreeing to their regressive ideas, they are pushed into a corner.”

