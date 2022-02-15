Bollywood’s Barbie, Katrina Kaif’s love life has always been the hot Goss of the Bollywood Industry. The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ actress who is now happily married to her sweetheart Vicky Kaushal, was once head over heels for Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif first met each other on the sets of their 2009 release Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. It is said that it was love at first sight for the actress. However, after 4 long years of dating, the two ended up splitting in 2016.

Well, talking about some anecdotes from their relationship, did you know that Katrina was actually offered a role in Ranbir’s Barfi? It so happens that Anurag Basu’s first pick for the movie Barfi alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra was Katrina Kaif. Basu, who was keen on recreating the amazing connection between Kat and Ranbir from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, reportedly told the whole story to the Dhoom 3 actress.

Sadly Katrina Kaif rejected the role for the movie. It was reportedly stated that the actress was not sure about working in a movie with two heroines. Eventually, the role went on to Ileana D’Cruz and she went on to make a masterpiece of a movie with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Barfi went on to be one of the greatest movies Indian Film Industry. The movie showed a complex yet sweet relationship of Murphy Johnson who is a deaf and mute boy (played by Ranbir) with two women, Shruti (Ileana) and Jhilmil (Priyanka). The movie earned a lot of praise from fans and earned over the stunning 100 crore margin.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be coming up on the big screens with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra. The movie will be starting Ranbir alongside, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The blockbuster also starred Akshay Kumar in the leading role. Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh appeared as cameo in the movie.

