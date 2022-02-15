Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are not just one of the most-followed couples of Bollywood, but also star performers with multiple hits in their filmographies. The couple got married in December last year and have been a major topic of discussion on social media ever since. According to a recent report, Vicky and Kat are not getting to spend a lot of time together due to work commitments but they are both consciously making efforts to speak with each other whenever possible.

For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina recently took social media by storm with their Valentine’s Day special posts. Katrina put up a series of pictures with her hubby where they were seen having a romantic moment while looking into each other’s eyes. Kat also explained through the caption that they did not get to have any romantic dinners this year since they were both in different cities.

A recent report by Bollywood Life explains how the couple has been making it work even though they spend most of their time apart. A source close to the publication said, “Katrina and Vicky have decided to set time aside for each other every day. Despite the distance or different schedules, they both ensure to be free at a time that they have pre-decided and the couple gets on a video call to spend some time with each other.”

The same source also explained how both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prioritize each other to make sure they spend some time together. “Katrina and Vicky plan their day accordingly to be sure that they are free at that time and they get on a call with one another. Katrina and Vicky are both organized people and they like to plan ahead. The two chalk out a plan and discuss their work schedules in order to meet each other personally and spend romantic time together as they have just got married.”, they said.

