Priyanka Chopra Jonas is making big waves in Hollywood. Even though being a global star, she never behaved arrogantly with her fans. In fact, fans often claim that she is one of the down to earth stars. However, she once lost cool and slapped a fan when he misbehaved. Scroll down to know more.

Priyanka recently appeared in Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Carrie Ann Moss and others. Now she will be next seen in action-thriller ‘Ending Things’ opposite Captain America and The Winter Soldier fame Anthony Mackie.

Back in 2015, Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she slapped a fan for allegedly misbehaving with her. She said that she normally obliges fans by taking pictures with them but the actress is not comfortable with physical proximity.

As reported by news agency PTI, The White Tiger actress said, “I slap a lot. Once a fan misbehaved with me. I don’t know if he was a fan. I came out of my trailer when I was shooting for Anjaana Anjaani. He just came and held my arms. I am very good at taking pictures and everything but I don’t like being touched physically. So, he just held my hand and started asking for pictures. I got really scared. So, I grabbed his collar and slapped him. Then I got so scared that I ran away.”

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed a new member of their family. They welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy and shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts on January 22 at midnight.

The couple’s joint statement read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” Take a look at it below:

The news comes good news for all her fans.

