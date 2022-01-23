Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Trolled After They Announce Having A Baby Via Surrogacy; Fans Come Out In Support
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Face Rampant Trolling Having A Baby Through Surrogacy; Here’s How Supportive Fans Shut Them Down(Pic Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated artists of Bollywood not just for her acting skills but also her ‘boss lady’ persona. She became a global sensation through movies like Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections and has lately been in the news after announcing that she welcomed a baby with husband Nick Jonas, through surrogacy. Her post seems to have left the internet divided but her fans were quick to come to her rescue when a few people started targeting her for choosing surrogacy over the natural process.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a grand ceremony on December 1st and 2nd, 2018, making them one of the most talked-about couples of that time. They last appeared together in The Jonas Brothers Family Roast where she took multiple digs at Nick and his band members, Joe and Kevin. She even made a pregnancy joke at the event and the clip has now resurfaced on social media.

Advertisement

The whole discussion kicked off when both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced through Instagram that they have become parents. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”, the couple wrote.

The note did not go down well for some of the netizens who seem to be against the whole idea of surrogacy. They were of the stance that the process was developed for people with medical issues and hence, her choice must be questioned. An author and self-proclaimed feminist named Taslima Nasreen also tweeted against PC, causing a major uproar on the internet.

“Surrogacy is not just unethical but immoral and criminal.”, a Twitterati wrote while another said, “#Surrogacy is not the culture of #India but #Bollywood and #MONEY-minded couples are destroying our culture.”

However, some of the netizens were quick to extend support to Priyanka Chopra, highlighting that it is her choice and others should not have a say in it. Her fans also acknowledged the rampant hate and shut down a few trolls who spoke ill about her.

“Whatever my opinion on #surrogacy, I can’t Imagine bringing my new born home and receiving endless hate instead of love. It is a price only famous women with agency, have to pay. Men like SRK or Aamir didn’t face this. It is legal folks, butt out please. #PriyankaChopra #Misogyny”, an internet user wrote.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Did Not Have Any Fertility Issues, Is Busy Working Schedule The Reason Why She & Nick Jonas Opted For Surrogacy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out