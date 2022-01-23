Priyanka Chopra is one of the most celebrated artists of Bollywood not just for her acting skills but also her ‘boss lady’ persona. She became a global sensation through movies like Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections and has lately been in the news after announcing that she welcomed a baby with husband Nick Jonas, through surrogacy. Her post seems to have left the internet divided but her fans were quick to come to her rescue when a few people started targeting her for choosing surrogacy over the natural process.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a grand ceremony on December 1st and 2nd, 2018, making them one of the most talked-about couples of that time. They last appeared together in The Jonas Brothers Family Roast where she took multiple digs at Nick and his band members, Joe and Kevin. She even made a pregnancy joke at the event and the clip has now resurfaced on social media.

The whole discussion kicked off when both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced through Instagram that they have become parents. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”, the couple wrote.

The note did not go down well for some of the netizens who seem to be against the whole idea of surrogacy. They were of the stance that the process was developed for people with medical issues and hence, her choice must be questioned. An author and self-proclaimed feminist named Taslima Nasreen also tweeted against PC, causing a major uproar on the internet.

How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies? — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) January 22, 2022

“Surrogacy is not just unethical but immoral and criminal.”, a Twitterati wrote while another said, “#Surrogacy is not the culture of #India but #Bollywood and #MONEY-minded couples are destroying our culture.”

I feel it's just like you give raw material and get the finished product and just pay some charges. Surrogacy is not just unethical but immoral and criminal. It has very little scope for emotional bonding as motherhood is something which is a lifetime feeling people long for. — चंद्रगुप्त🤠 (@RAMGupta787) January 22, 2022

Sad reality of surrogate Bollywood kids is these stars choose light skin, hair & eye color- basically a foreign looking kid Stars hate their & their countrymen’s skin if #PriyankaChopra kid is like white parents’ kid, her surrogacy choice will be clear: she hates her own skin pic.twitter.com/MfZcSUVwSX — Mercedes Bhains (@BhainsMercedes) January 23, 2022

#Surrogacy is not the culture of #India but #Bollywood and #MONEY-minded couples are destroying our culture.#Shame on #PriyankaChopra for giving up her values after going abroad.

What a mother is she will never understand. She doesn't deserve the ikon of India's daughter. pic.twitter.com/VdcC8tDKIg — …. ✍ (@talibantweets) January 23, 2022

However, some of the netizens were quick to extend support to Priyanka Chopra, highlighting that it is her choice and others should not have a say in it. Her fans also acknowledged the rampant hate and shut down a few trolls who spoke ill about her.

“Whatever my opinion on #surrogacy, I can’t Imagine bringing my new born home and receiving endless hate instead of love. It is a price only famous women with agency, have to pay. Men like SRK or Aamir didn’t face this. It is legal folks, butt out please. #PriyankaChopra #Misogyny”, an internet user wrote.

Good God. The amount of hate directed at #PriyankaChopra for a personal decision is absolutely insane & illogical. Just can't understand these "critics". — അനൂപ് | ಅನೂಪ್ | அனூப் (@Mallu_mafia) January 23, 2022

Whatever my opinion on #surrogacy, I can't Imagine bringing my new born home and receiving endless hate instead of love. It is a price only famous women with agency, have to pay. Men like SRK or Aamir didn't face this. It is legal folks, butt out please. #PriyankaChopra #Misogyny — anupama (@anupamaskapoor) January 23, 2022

The hate against #PriyankaChopra is unreal! 💔 — Аксеета ° (@Fireheart_ak21) January 22, 2022

