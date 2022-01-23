Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and is one of the much-loved actors in the country. He is now battling a defamation case against his Panvel farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkad, who has levelled some astonishing charges against the superstar.

Kakkad is a US-based retired NRI who owns a part of a plot on a hill in Panvel next to the superstar’s farmhouse. Recently, he took to social media to defame the Dabangg star following which the latter filed a defamation case against Kakkad. Now he has once again made a serious allegation against the superstar.

As reported by News 18 report, Ketan Kakkad in an explosive interview made a shocking allegation that “bodies of film stars are buried” in superstar Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. Not just that he also claimed that Antim star is conducting illegal activities like child trafficking.

The US-based retired NRI has previously said some crazy things for Salman in a YouTube interview. In a response to these allegations, Salman filed a defamation case in Mumbai civil court. A hearing was conducted last week where the superstar’s lawyer Pradeep Gandhy readout big portions of Kakkar’s allegations.

Gandhy said that he had unnecessarily dragged Salman’s religious identity into the dispute amongst one of the many things. To which the lawyer on behalf of Salman Khan said, “Without proper proof, all these allegations are a figment of the defendant’s imagination. In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my personal reputation? Why are you bringing in religion? My mother is a Hindu, my father is a Muslim and my brothers have married Hindus. We celebrate all festivals.”

