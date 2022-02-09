Amid speculations for weeks, yesterday, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s first-ever collaboration was announced. Titled ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, the film is an actioner scheduled to arrive on Christmas 2023. Now it has made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Advertisement

For those who aren’t aware, in ‘How’s The Hype?’, netizens get to vote for the posters, teasers, and many other aspects of the film. The result of the same is announced a couple of days before the film’s release. So it will be interesting to see how Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fares in ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Advertisement

Yesterday, an announcement video of 2 minutes and 11 seconds was released. The video starts with Tiger Shroff taking on a bunch of well-equipped enemies. He looks dashing as usual with his ripped physique. Then comes Akshay Kumar with an explosion and hits the same people with gunshots. In the end, the video turns out to be hilarious as the duo announces their collaboration in the most amusing way.

Backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, the film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Check out the video and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan announcement video? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Entire Family Is An Allu Arjun Fan After Pushpa, Asks Her “When Will Aalu Work With Allu?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube