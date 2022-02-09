Deepika Padukone has a lot to make noise for. The actress recently opened up about Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will be next seen in Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. Soon after the trailer, memes ft Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh were viral all over. Well, it seems the beauty got offended by it. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Siddhant found his fame with the role of MC Sher in Gully Boy. The film that starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead brought his overnight success. He was Murad’s best friend then and now he’s romancing Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan.

Soon after the Gehraiyaan trailer was revealed, many began sharing MC Sher and Murad scenes. Certain memes even laughed about how Siddhant Chaturvedi stole Ranveer Singh’s wife. Most users may have laughed it off when Deepika Padukone was really disgusted with the thought of it.

Asked about the same, Deepika Padukone responded, “Yuck, that’s juvenile.”

DP had also recently given a similar reaction when asked about asking for husband Ranveer Singh’s permission before doing intimate scenes in her movies.

Meanwhile, Deepika even opened up about why Gehraiyaan took the OTT route and revealed that the team kept working on the movie without any discussion on the same. Although it was a producer’s call, eventually it just felt right to premiere the movie on digital platforms.

Gehraiyaan is a film that deals with the complexities of relationships. The film will also talk about the lesser-discussed subject of infidelity. Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa along with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in leading roles.

The Shakun Batra directorial premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 11th Feb.

