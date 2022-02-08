Before embarking on his reply to President’s speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday in Mumbai after Covid related complications.

“The country has lost respected Lata Didi. She had hypnotized, inspired the nation for such a long time, strengthening the culture. She sang in 36 languages, which is an example of national integration,” Modi said speaking in Hindi.

“I pay my obeisance to respected Lata Didi,” PM Narendra Modi said and then proceeded to make his reply to the President’s Speech.

The legendary singer’s name has been included along with other icons of the world of music like Bhimsen Joshi, Alla Rakha Khan, Bismillah Khan and Pt Jasraj, among others.

“The unit based on veteran singers of the county would be implemented after getting a formal approval of AU’s Academic Council (AC), Executive Council (EC) and is expected to be rolled out from 2022-23 session,” Mishra said.

Presently, the curriculum being taught to students of UG and PG courses teaches about several renowned Indian and western musicians.

“However, now as per the provisions of the NEP, there will be a thrust on Indian artistes, both in the field of vocal and instrumental music. It is dubbed as life sketches of prominent musicians,” added Prof Mishra.

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar had expired on Sunday in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. PM Narendra Modi had flown down to Mumbai for attending her cremation at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

