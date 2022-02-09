Bollywood celebrities enjoy a luxurious life and a massive fan following. However, that comes with a cost. Whenever a celebrity is spotted in public, fans often throng towards them seeking a selfie or autographs. Even though the celebs gladly oblige to take selfies but sometimes they just cross the boundaries. Something that Vidya Balan also experienced.

Advertisement

The Bollywood actress had a bitter experience back in 2017 when she was in Kolkata with her Begum Jaan producer Mahesh Bhatt and director Srijit Mukherji. The trio was walking into the airport when the man approached her and asked for a selfie with her. However, things took an ugly turn.

Advertisement

SpotboyE reports revealed that when Vidya Balan obliged for a selfie, the man immediately put an arm around her. The actress was shocked by his behaviour and told him “Don’t”. However, the man did not let go and continued holding onto Vidya at which point her manager stepped in and told him, ‘Please, don’t do that.’

Then the man removed his hand and held out his phone. When as soon as Vidya turned her face toward the camera for the third time, she again felt a hand on her back. At this point, the actress lost her cool. She turned towards the man and screamed, “What do you think you are doing? This is wrong.”

Even after this, the man had the gall to ask for a selfie again. To which Vidya Balan sternly said, “No, you can’t, behave yourself!” and she walked away from the scene. Mahesh Bhatt, who also present at the scene, was shocked but happy to see that Vidya gave it back to the offender.

Vidya then also spoke about the incident during a conversation with the publication. She said, “When a stranger puts an arm around you, be it a man or a woman you get uncomfortable because they are intruding into your personal space. We are public figures, not public property.”

The report also added that the anger was evident in Vidya Balan’s voice when she said the above statement.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt’s Entire Family Is An Allu Arjun Fan After Pushpa, Asks Her “When Will Aalu Work With Allu?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube