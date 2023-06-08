Advertisement

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh (née D’Souza) have been giving fans couple goals for ages now. The duo, who had been linked ever since their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, got married on 3 February 2012, according to Marathi marriage traditions – in a Hindu wedding ceremony and then had a Christian wedding in the church the next day. The two have been blessed with two sons, Riaan (8) and Rahyl (7).

While Riteish is a well-known actor in Bollywood, Genelia is a fan favourite who has starred in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Marathi films. In a past conversation, the ‘Plan A Plan B’ actor recalled an incident that showed him how big a star his wife (sis compared to him.

The video was shared on Instagram by user’ solid_arvind_07’ with the caption, “Genelia more famous then ritesh 💓 (sic).” While on The Kapil Sharma Show a few years ago, Riteish Deshmukh recalled the time when South Indians showed him who’s the bigger star between him and Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh by calling him ‘Genelia husband.’ The actor said, “Hum log Celebrity Cricket League khelte the. Toh 3-4 season ho gaye aur uss league ki khaasiyat yeh hai ki Tamil film industry ki ek team hai, Teugu ki ek team hai, karnataka ki ek team hai, Marathi ki ek team thi, ek Hindi ki team thi.”

Riteish Deshmukh continued, “Toh hum log Bangalore mein the aur main lift mein jaa raha tha. EK south ki team thi aur do log bags leke jaa rahe the aur mein lift mein khada tha ki main jao abhi. Dono khusar-phusar rahe the ‘Genelia husband.’” He further added, “Toh maine bola ‘Kya?’ Woh log bole ‘Genelia husband.’ Toh mera ego thoda hurt ho gaya aur mein bola, ‘Here, Genelia husband. Maharashtra, Riteish wife.’ Toh woh mujhe kya bolta hai, ‘Sir, Riteish wife 1 state. You Genelia’s husband in Kerela, Karnataka, Andra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu.’”

Watch Riteish Deshmukh make this fun revelation about Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh’s fandom while on The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote, “As a Kerala guy, I agree to what Mr. Genelia is saying.” Another added, “He is absolutely correct… We always remembers him as Genila’s husband” A third added, “The way he accepts such gestures” A Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh fan commented, “Genelia was top heroine in south India” Another added, “We never knew him until he married her” One joked, “In Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh son” One simply added, “He accepted his fate😂”

What do you think of Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh’s fandom in comparison to Riteish Deshmukh’s? Let us know in the comments below.

