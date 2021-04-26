The entire country is going through a major crisis amid the pandemic. Be it the economy or the health sector, we’re lacking in every section. Many citizens are pinning the blame on Narendra Modi led BJP Govt. Veteran actor Anupam Kher came in defence but has now become a target of trolls himself. Read on for the entire incident.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the death toll witnessed an unexpected surge this month. There has been a lack of hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and other medical requirements. Many have been questioning the plan and the solution of the Modi Govt that according to them is ‘failing.’

A social media user had written, “As a child of the sixties, I’ve seen every crisis, incl 3 full wars, food shortages, calamities. This is our biggest post-Partition crisis & never has India seen a Govt missing in action like this. No control rooms to call, nobody accountable to reach. It’s a governance rout.” To this, Anupam Kher was quick to add his opinion.

Anupam Kher requoted the tweet and wrote, “Yes !! It is too much. Even by your own standards. Corona is a disaster. For the whole world. We have never faced this epidemic before. It is important to criticize the government. We should be hurt. But it is also our responsibility to deal with it. Do not be alarmed. Aayega toh Modi hi!! Jai Ho.”

As soon as Anupam Kher left the response, many from the opposition began trolling the veteran star.

A troll mentioned, “Bright future is now seen in each state… Sabhi jaga pe shuru hogaye Modi ko baagana…. Fir tumhare ko baahar kar denge… Wait and watch…”

Another wrote, “एक घटिया इंसान, और एक घटिया सोच । बंद आंखों से देश को मत देख, आंखे खोल के देख देश में लोग सड़कों पर मर रहे हैंl चुल्लू भर पानी नहीं मिल रही है क्या..?”

“Thuuu on your existence Take a potted plant and apologize to it continuously for wasting its oxygen,” another wrote.

A user pointed out, “We pay taxes to get better health facilities, if No1 is accountable than why pay taxes? as the head of the state he must be questioned and held accountable, rallies, not ramping up the health care system even after a year of a pandemic is definitely a letdown!”

